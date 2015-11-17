Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 17
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,725-0,800 0,600-0,760 0,675-0,794
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905 0,820-0,825 0,810-0,815
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,915-0,916 0,835-0,836 0,825-0,826
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,820 0,820 1,295 1,295
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 550 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 572 572 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,820 1,840 2,840-2,850 2,870-2,880
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,450 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770
Sesase oil 2,985-2,990 3,015-3,020
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,200-29,300 29,200-29,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.