* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 26,000 0,600-0,810 Gondal 23,000 660-0,810 25,000 650-0,802 Jasdan 0,000 615-0,755 1,500 625-0,780 Jamnagar 10,000 685-0,820 12,000 684-0,844 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 10,000 665-0,775 Keshod 06,000 600-0,760 04,500 624-0,752 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,175-1,517 1,180-1,540 Sesame (Black) 0,618 2,302-2,875 2,390-2,851 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,731-0,798 0,725-0,788 Rapeseeds 005 800-810 810-880 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,820 1,315 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,330 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 572 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,820 1,820 2,840-2,850 2,840-2,850 Castor oil commercial 0,823 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,833 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,450 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 2,985-2,990 2,985-2,990 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed