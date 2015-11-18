Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 18 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,760 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,820 1,330 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,330 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 557 550 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 579 572 0,915-0,920 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,820 1,820 2,840-2,850 2,840-2,850 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesase oil 2,985-2,990 2,985-2,990 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,200-29,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.