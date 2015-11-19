* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 26,000 0,600-0,810 Gondal 28,000 670-0,835 23,000 660-0,810 Jasdan 1,500 640-0,770 1,500 615-0,755 Jamnagar 11,000 693-0,824 10,000 685-0,820 Junagadh 14,000 650-0,780 10,000 665-0,775 Keshod 05,000 600-0,752 06,000 600-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,650 1,185-1,544 1,175-1,517 Sesame (Black) 0,590 2,415-2,859 2,302-2,875 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,721-0,779 0,731-0,798 Rapeseeds 015 800-830 800-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 1,335 1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 557 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 582 579 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,820 2,810-2,820 2,840-2,850 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 2,955-2,960 2,985-2,990 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed