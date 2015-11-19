Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 19 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 4. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,810 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,760 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926 0,855-0,856 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 1,335 1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 560 557 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 582 579 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,820 2,810-2,820 2,840-2,850 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,765-0,770 Sesase oil 2,955-2,960 2,985-2,990 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.