* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,725-0,960 26,000 0,600-0,810 Gondal 24,500 690-0,867 28,000 670-0,835 Jasdan 1,000 650-0,775 1,500 640-0,770 Jamnagar 10,000 700-0,845 11,000 693-0,824 Junagadh 12,000 655-0,800 14,000 650-0,780 Keshod 05,000 623-0,780 05,000 600-0,752 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,900-0,960 0,640-0,810 0,725-0,835 0,600-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,310 1,175-1,530 1,185-1,544 Sesame (Black) 1,688 2,410-2,835 2,415-2,859 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,090 0,725-0,785 0,721-0,779 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,850 1,355 1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 557 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 579 582 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,818 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,828 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 2,955-2,960 2,955-2,960 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed