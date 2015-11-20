* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,725-0,960 26,000 0,600-0,810
Gondal 24,500 690-0,867 28,000 670-0,835
Jasdan 1,000 650-0,775 1,500 640-0,770
Jamnagar 10,000 700-0,845 11,000 693-0,824
Junagadh 12,000 655-0,800 14,000 650-0,780
Keshod 05,000 623-0,780 05,000 600-0,752
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,900-0,960 0,640-0,810 0,725-0,835 0,600-0,760
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,310 1,175-1,530 1,185-1,544
Sesame (Black) 1,688 2,410-2,835 2,415-2,859
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,090 0,725-0,785 0,721-0,779
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-830
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,865 0,850 1,355 1,335
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 557 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 579 582 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,818 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,828 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil label tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,505-1,510 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 2,955-2,960 2,955-2,960
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed