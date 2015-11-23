* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,730-0,900 14,000 0,725-0,960 Gondal 25,000 705-0,886 24,500 690-0,867 Jasdan 1,200 660-0,800 1,000 650-0,775 Jamnagar 10,000 732-0,860 10,000 700-0,845 Junagadh 11,000 690-0,815 12,000 655-0,800 Keshod 05,000 650-0,783 05,000 623-0,780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-0,900 0,900-0,960 0,730-0,830 0,725-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,610 1,200-1,530 1,175-1,530 Sesame (Black) 1,670 2,415-2,850 2,410-2,835 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,711-0,777 0,725-0,785 Rapeseeds 050 890-902 800-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,875 1,370 1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 557 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 579 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,775 1,800 2,780-2,790 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,750-0,755 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 2,925-2,930 2,955-2,960 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed