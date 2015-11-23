Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 23 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 4. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-0,900 0,900-0,960 0,730-0,830 0,725-0,835 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,850-0,855 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,865-0,866 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,875 1,370 1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,370 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 553 557 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 575 579 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,775 1,800 2,770-2,780 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765 Sesase oil 2,915-2,920 2,955-2,960 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.