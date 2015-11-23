Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 23
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
4. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,820-0,900 0,900-0,960 0,730-0,830 0,725-0,835
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,850-0,855 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,865-0,866 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,870 0,875 1,370 1,375
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,370
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 553 557 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 575 579 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,775 1,800 2,770-2,780 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,820 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castrr oil BSS 0,825 0,830 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,490
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765
Sesase oil 2,915-2,920 2,955-2,960
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.