* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,740-0,920 16,000 0,730-0,900 Gondal 22,000 700-0,897 25,000 705-0,886 Jasdan 1,000 700-0,830 1,200 660-0,800 Jamnagar 10,000 745-0,900 10,000 732-0,860 Junagadh 12,000 695-0,856 11,000 690-0,815 Keshod 05,000 700-0,800 05,000 650-0,783 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,920 0,820-0,900 0,740-0,825 0,730-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,400 1,190-1,510 1,200-1,530 Sesame (Black) 0,810 2,456-2,862 2,415-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,711-0,770 0,711-0,777 Rapeseeds 020 800-860 890-902 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,870 1,365 1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 553 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 575 575 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,750 1,775 2,730-2,740 2,770-2,780 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 2,875-2,880 2,915-2,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed