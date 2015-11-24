* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,740-0,920 16,000 0,730-0,900
Gondal 22,000 700-0,897 25,000 705-0,886
Jasdan 1,000 700-0,830 1,200 660-0,800
Jamnagar 10,000 745-0,900 10,000 732-0,860
Junagadh 12,000 695-0,856 11,000 690-0,815
Keshod 05,000 700-0,800 05,000 650-0,783
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,750-0,920 0,820-0,900 0,740-0,825 0,730-0,830
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,400 1,190-1,510 1,200-1,530
Sesame (Black) 0,810 2,456-2,862 2,415-2,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,120 0,711-0,770 0,711-0,777
Rapeseeds 020 800-860 890-902
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,865 0,870 1,365 1,370
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,370
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 553 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 575 575 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,750 1,775 2,730-2,740 2,770-2,780
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,815 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,825 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil label tin 1,495-1,500 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
Sesame oil 2,875-2,880 2,915-2,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed