Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 25 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,920 0,750-0,920 0,740-0,825 0,740-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,850-0,855 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,865-0,866 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,870 1,400 1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,370 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 555 551 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 577 573 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,750 1,750 2,730-2,740 2,730-2,740 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265 Castrr oil BSS 0,785 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,510 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Sesase oil 2,875-2,880 2,875-2,880 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.