* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,740-0,920 14,000 0,680-0,920 Gondal 16,000 714-0,915 22,000 700-0,897 Jasdan 1,000 700-0,865 1,000 700-0,830 Jamnagar 08,000 760-0,936 10,000 745-0,900 Junagadh 10,000 738-0,860 12,000 695-0,856 Keshod 04,000 711-0,850 05,000 700-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,920 0,780-0,920 0,740-0,830 0,680-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,970 1,170-1,448 1,190-1,510 Sesame (Black) 1,210 2,411-2,890 2,456-2,862 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,130 0,680-0,721 0,711-0,770 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-860 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,890 1,415 1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 557 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 579 577 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,750 2,650-2,660 2,730-2,740 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin 1,525-1,530 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,545-1,550 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,750-0,755 Sesame oil 2,800-2,805 2,875-2,880 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed