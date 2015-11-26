Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,740-0,920 14,000 0,680-0,920 Gondal 16,000 714-0,915 22,000 700-0,897 Jasdan 1,000 700-0,865 1,000 700-0,830 Jamnagar 08,000 760-0,936 10,000 745-0,900 Junagadh 10,000 738-0,860 12,000 695-0,856 Keshod 04,000 711-0,850 05,000 700-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,920 0,780-0,920 0,740-0,830 0,680-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,970 1,170-1,448 1,190-1,510 Sesame (Black) 1,210 2,411-2,890 2,456-2,862 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,130 0,680-0,721 0,711-0,770 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-860 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,890 1,415 1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 557 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 579 577 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,750 2,650-2,660 2,730-2,740 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin 1,525-1,530 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,545-1,550 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,750-0,755 Sesame oil 2,800-2,805 2,875-2,880 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12