Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,760-0,940 10,000 0,740-0,920 Gondal 15,000 750-0,933 16,000 714-0,915 Jasdan 1,000 723-0,875 1,000 700-0,865 Jamnagar 07,000 780-0,930 08,000 760-0,936 Junagadh 08,000 750-0,876 10,000 738-0,860 Keshod 03,500 740-0,860 04,000 711-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-0,940 0,780-0,920 0,760-0,845 0,740-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,175-1,455 1,170-1,448 Sesame (Black) 1,480 2,305-3,021 2,411-2,890 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,701-0,747 0,680-0,721 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-860 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,895 1,420 1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 557 557 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 579 579 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,650-2,660 2,650-2,660 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil label tin 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12