Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 27 1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-0,940 0,780-0,920 0,760-0,845 0,740-0,830 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,895 1,415 1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 557 557 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 579 579 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,650-2,660 2,650-2,660 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castrr oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760 Sesase oil 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,875 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12