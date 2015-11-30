Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 30 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-0,960 0,840-0,940 0,770-0,860 0,760-0,845 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,020-1,025 0,980-0,985 0,940-0,945 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,035-1,036 0,995-0,996 0,955-0,956 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,905 1,430 1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 557 557 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 579 579 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,670 1,700 2,600-2,610 2,650-2,660 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castrr oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Sesase oil 2,760-2,765 2,800-2,875 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.