Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 01
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,780-0,950 0,810-0,960 0,730-0,842 0,770-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,035-1,036 1,035-1,036 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,430 1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 555 557 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 577 579 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,670 1,670 2,600-2,610 2,600-2,610
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castrr oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765
Sesase oil 2,760-2,765 2,760-2,765
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.