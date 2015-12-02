Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 02 1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressures. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-0,970 0,780-0,950 0,740-0,870 0,730-0,842 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,035-1,036 1,035-1,036 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 555 555 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 577 577 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,670 2,575-2,585 2,600-2,610 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castrr oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,760-2,765 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,830-1,835 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.