* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,740-0,960 12,000 0,740-0,970 Gondal 18,000 750-0,962 18,500 760-0,945 Jasdan 1,000 715-0,893 1,200 710-0,900 Jamnagar 08,000 775-0,940 07,000 780-0,925 Junagadh 10,000 724-0,878 11,000 730-0,865 Keshod 03,500 710-0,885 03,500 725-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-0,960 0,820-0,970 0,740-0,855 0,740-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,035-1,036 1,035-1,036 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,150 1,000-1,444 1,050-1,426 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,800-2,888 1,800-2,925 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,701-0,745 0,711-0,746 Rapeseeds 015 800-870 735-775 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 577 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,725-1,730 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed