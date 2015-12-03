* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,740-0,960 12,000 0,740-0,970
Gondal 18,000 750-0,962 18,500 760-0,945
Jasdan 1,000 715-0,893 1,200 710-0,900
Jamnagar 08,000 775-0,940 07,000 780-0,925
Junagadh 10,000 724-0,878 11,000 730-0,865
Keshod 03,500 710-0,885 03,500 725-0,880
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,820-0,960 0,820-0,970 0,740-0,855 0,740-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,035-1,036 1,035-1,036 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,150 1,000-1,444 1,050-1,426
Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,800-2,888 1,800-2,925
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,125 0,701-0,745 0,711-0,746
Rapeseeds 015 800-870 735-775
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,430 1,430
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 577 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil label tin 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,725-1,730
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed