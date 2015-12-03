Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 03
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Coconut oil moved down further due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,820-0,960 0,820-0,970 0,740-0,855 0,740-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,980-0,985 1,020-1,025 0,900-0,905 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 1,035-1,036 0,915-0,916 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,425 1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 555 555 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 577 577 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castrr oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760
Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,725-1,730
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.