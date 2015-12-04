* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,741-0,930 12,000 0,740-0,960
Gondal 16,000 745-0,935 18,000 750-0,962
Jasdan 1,000 710-0,900 1,000 715-0,893
Jamnagar 06,000 750-0,920 08,000 775-0,940
Junagadh 10,000 703-0,865 10,000 724-0,878
Keshod 03,500 710-0,875 03,500 710-0,885
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,821-0,930 0,820-0,960 0,741-0,860 0,740-0,855
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,080 1,101-1,442 1,000-1,444
Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,800-2,860 1,800-2,888
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,705-0,746 0,701-0,745
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,910 1,420 1,425
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 552 555 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 574 577 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil label tin 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,755-0,760
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed