* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,741-0,930 12,000 0,740-0,960 Gondal 16,000 745-0,935 18,000 750-0,962 Jasdan 1,000 710-0,900 1,000 715-0,893 Jamnagar 06,000 750-0,920 08,000 775-0,940 Junagadh 10,000 703-0,865 10,000 724-0,878 Keshod 03,500 710-0,875 03,500 710-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,821-0,930 0,820-0,960 0,741-0,860 0,740-0,855 (auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,080 1,101-1,442 1,000-1,444 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,800-2,860 1,800-2,888 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,705-0,746 0,701-0,745 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,910 1,420 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 552 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 574 577 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil label tin 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed