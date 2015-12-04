Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 04 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,821-0,930 0,820-0,960 0,741-0,860 0,740-0,855 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 0,980-0,985 0,920-0,925 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 0,995-0,996 0,935-0,936 0,915-0,916 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,910 1,420 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 555 555 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 577 577 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castrr oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,755-0,760 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.