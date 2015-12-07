* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to firm global advice. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,770-0,960 10,000 0,741-0,930 Gondal 15,000 743-0,978 16,000 745-0,935 Jasdan 1,000 724-0,906 1,000 710-0,900 Jamnagar 08,000 740-0,955 06,000 750-0,920 Junagadh 09,000 730-0,880 10,000 703-0,865 Keshod 03,500 715-0,875 03,500 710-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,780-0,960 0,821-0,930 0,770-0,855 0,741-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 0,921-1,360 1,101-1,442 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,780-2,837 1,800-2,860 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,040 0,720-0,744 0,705-0,746 Rapeseeds 006 760-820 800-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,905 1,440 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 582 577 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed