* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to firm global advice.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,770-0,960 10,000 0,741-0,930
Gondal 15,000 743-0,978 16,000 745-0,935
Jasdan 1,000 724-0,906 1,000 710-0,900
Jamnagar 08,000 740-0,955 06,000 750-0,920
Junagadh 09,000 730-0,880 10,000 703-0,865
Keshod 03,500 715-0,875 03,500 710-0,875
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,780-0,960 0,821-0,930 0,770-0,855 0,741-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 0,921-1,360 1,101-1,442
Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,780-2,837 1,800-2,860
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,040 0,720-0,744 0,705-0,746
Rapeseeds 006 760-820 800-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,905 1,440 1,420
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 555 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 582 577 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil label tin 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed