* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,780-0,980 10,000 0,770-0,960 Gondal 18,000 765-0,984 15,000 743-0,978 Jasdan 0,500 750-0,923 1,000 724-0,906 Jamnagar 06,000 756-0,979 08,000 740-0,955 Junagadh 07,500 725-0,900 09,000 730-0,880 Keshod 03,500 738-0,890 03,500 715-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-0,980 0,780-0,960 0,780-0,860 0,770-0,855 (auction price) Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,780 1,025-1,400 0,921-1,360 Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,750-2,780 1,780-2,837 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,190 0,723-0,743 0,720-0,744 Rapeseeds 030 750-791 760-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,450 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 565 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 587 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed