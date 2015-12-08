* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 20,000 0,780-0,980 10,000 0,770-0,960
Gondal 18,000 765-0,984 15,000 743-0,978
Jasdan 0,500 750-0,923 1,000 724-0,906
Jamnagar 06,000 756-0,979 08,000 740-0,955
Junagadh 07,500 725-0,900 09,000 730-0,880
Keshod 03,500 738-0,890 03,500 715-0,875
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,820-0,980 0,780-0,960 0,780-0,860 0,770-0,855
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,780 1,025-1,400 0,921-1,360
Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,750-2,780 1,780-2,837
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,190 0,723-0,743 0,720-0,744
Rapeseeds 030 750-791 760-820
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 565 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 587 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil label tin 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed