Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 08 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-0,980 0,780-0,970 0,780-0,860 0,770-0,855 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,450 1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420 Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 562 565 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 584 587 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castrr oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.