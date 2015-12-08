Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 08
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
3. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,820-0,980 0,780-0,970 0,780-0,860 0,770-0,855
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,935-0,936 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,450 1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,420
Raeoseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 562 565 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 584 587 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refiued n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castrr oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785
Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.