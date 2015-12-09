* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 23,000 0,780-0,960 20,000 0,780-0,980
Gondal 22,000 784-0,965 18,000 765-0,984
Jasdan 0,600 745-0,910 0,500 750-0,923
Jamnagar 05,000 775-0,980 06,000 756-0,979
Junagadh 08,000 759-0,922 07,500 725-0,900
Keshod 03,500 750-0,905 03,500 738-0,890
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,820-0,960 0,820-0,980 0,780-0,845 0,780-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,400 0,940-1,348 1,025-1,400
Sesame (Black) 0,780 2,130-2,840 1,750-2,780
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,180 0,701-0,732 0,723-0,743
Rapeseeds 005 800-805 750-791
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,925 1,445 1,450
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 558 562 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 582 584 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil label tin 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed