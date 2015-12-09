Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 09
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,820-0,960 0,820-0,980 0,780-0,845 0,780-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,925 1,445 1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 562 562 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 584 584 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,785 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245
Castrr oil BSS 0,775 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,775-0,780
Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.