* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to weak global trend.
* Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 28,000 0,760-0,920 23,000 0,780-0,960
Gondal 24,000 775-0,935 22,000 784-0,965
Jasdan 0,800 740-0,900 0,600 745-0,910
Jamnagar 06,000 750-0,977 05,000 775-0,980
Junagadh 07,000 745-0,910 08,000 759-0,922
Keshod 03,500 763-0,908 03,500 750-0,905
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,780-0,920 0,820-0,960 0,760-0,835 0,780-0,845
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,520 1,040-1,370 0,940-1,348
Sesame (Black) 0,680 2,230-2,811 2,130-2,840
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,070 0,680-0,711 0,701-0,732
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-805
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,445 1,445
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 562 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 584 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,915
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil label tin 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed