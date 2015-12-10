* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to weak global trend. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 28,000 0,760-0,920 23,000 0,780-0,960 Gondal 24,000 775-0,935 22,000 784-0,965 Jasdan 0,800 740-0,900 0,600 745-0,910 Jamnagar 06,000 750-0,977 05,000 775-0,980 Junagadh 07,000 745-0,910 08,000 759-0,922 Keshod 03,500 763-0,908 03,500 750-0,905 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,780-0,920 0,820-0,960 0,760-0,835 0,780-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,520 1,040-1,370 0,940-1,348 Sesame (Black) 0,680 2,230-2,811 2,130-2,840 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,070 0,680-0,711 0,701-0,732 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-805 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 1,445 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 562 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 584 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil label tin 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed