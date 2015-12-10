Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 10
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil eased due to weak trend in seeds.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,780-0,920 0,820-0,960 0,760-0,835 0,780-0,845
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,040-1,045 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,055-1,056 0,925-0,926 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,440 1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 558 562 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 582 584 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castrr oil BSS 0,765 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.