Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 10 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil eased due to weak trend in seeds. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,780-0,920 0,820-0,960 0,760-0,835 0,780-0,845 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,040-1,045 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,055-1,056 0,925-0,926 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,440 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 558 562 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 582 584 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,765 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.