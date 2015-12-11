* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 27,000 0,780-0,890 28,000 0,760-0,920
Gondal 25,000 787-0,912 24,000 775-0,935
Jasdan 0,600 735-0,880 0,800 740-0,900
Jamnagar 05,000 775-0,910 06,000 750-0,977
Junagadh 07,500 740-0,898 07,000 745-0,910
Keshod 03,500 750-0,900 03,500 763-0,908
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,781-0,890 0,780-0,920 0,780-0,840 0,760-0,835
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 0,950-1,350 1,040-1,370
Sesame (Black) 0,235 2,220-2,775 2,230-2,811
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,125 0,690-0,710 0,680-0,711
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 800-805
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,915 1,435 1,440
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 558 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 582 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil label tin 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed