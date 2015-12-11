Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 11
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,781-0,890 0,780-0,920 0,780-0,840 0,760-0,835
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,890-0,895 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,905-0,906 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,915 1,425 1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 561 558 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 586 582 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castrr oil BSS 0,775 0,765 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785
Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,200-28,300 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.