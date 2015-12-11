Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 11 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,781-0,890 0,780-0,920 0,780-0,840 0,760-0,835 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,890-0,895 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,905-0,906 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,915 1,425 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 561 558 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 586 582 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,775 0,765 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,200-28,300 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.