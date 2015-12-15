Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 15
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,85,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,780-0,940 10,000 0,780-0,918
Gondal 15,000 777-0,921 18,000 785-0,905
Jasdan 0,400 740-0,880 0,500 710-0,876
Jamnagar 05,000 780-0,910 06,000 789-0,915
Junagadh 07,000 765-0,928 08,000 760-0,913
Keshod 03,500 775-0,915 03,500 767-0,910
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,790-0,940 0,790-0,918 0,780-0,874 0,780-0,855
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,015-1,016 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 0,900-1,348 1,025-1,350
Sesame (Black) 0,310 2,280-2,809 2,250-2,811
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,690-0,727 0,664-0,718
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-820
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,915 0,905 1,440 1,425
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,400
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 563 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 585 588 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil label tin 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed