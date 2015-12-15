Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 15 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,85,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,780-0,940 10,000 0,780-0,918 Gondal 15,000 777-0,921 18,000 785-0,905 Jasdan 0,400 740-0,880 0,500 710-0,876 Jamnagar 05,000 780-0,910 06,000 789-0,915 Junagadh 07,000 765-0,928 08,000 760-0,913 Keshod 03,500 775-0,915 03,500 767-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,790-0,940 0,790-0,918 0,780-0,874 0,780-0,855 (auction price) Market delivery 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,015-1,016 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 0,900-1,348 1,025-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,310 2,280-2,809 2,250-2,811 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,690-0,727 0,664-0,718 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,905 1,440 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 563 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 585 588 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil label tin 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed