1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,790-0,940 0,790-0,918 0,780-0,874 0,780-0,855
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 0,900-0,905 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,025-1,026 0,915-0,916 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,905 1,445 1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,400
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 560 563 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 585 588 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castrr oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,540-1,545 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,550-1,555 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,570-1,575 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780
Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.