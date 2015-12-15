1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,790-0,940 0,790-0,918 0,780-0,874 0,780-0,855 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 0,900-0,905 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,025-1,026 0,915-0,916 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,905 1,445 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 560 563 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 585 588 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,540-1,545 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,550-1,555 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,570-1,575 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.