Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 16 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advice from producing centers. * Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,780-0,920 08,000 0,780-0,940 Gondal 14,000 760-0,912 15,000 777-0,921 Jasdan 0,500 750-0,875 0,400 740-0,880 Jamnagar 06,000 765-0,900 05,000 780-0,910 Junagadh 06,500 780-0,930 07,000 765-0,928 Keshod 03,500 770-0,903 03,500 775-0,915 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,790-0,920 0,790-0,940 0,780-0,890 0,780-0,874 (auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,032-1,337 0,900-1,348 Sesame (Black) 0,580 2,190-2,845 2,280-2,809 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,697-0,716 0,690-0,727 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,920 1,470 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 585 585 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,645-1,650 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed