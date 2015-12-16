1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. 2. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advice from producing centers. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,790-0,920 0,790-0,940 0,780-0,890 0,780-0,874 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,000-1,005 0,910-0,915 0,900-0,905 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,015-1,016 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,920 1,475 1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 560 560 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 585 585 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,645-1,650 1,695-1,700 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.