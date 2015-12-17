Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 17 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,780-0,920 09,000 0,780-0,920 Gondal 14,500 765-0,910 14,000 760-0,912 Jasdan 0,600 780-0,866 0,500 750-0,875 Jamnagar 05,000 750-0,889 06,000 765-0,900 Junagadh 07,500 785-0,922 06,500 780-0,930 Keshod 03,500 775-0,900 03,500 770-0,903 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-0,920 0,790-0,920 0,780-0,900 0,780-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,000-1,350 1,032-1,337 Sesame (Black) 0,470 2,240-2,856 2,190-2,845 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,674-0,709 0,697-0,716 Rapeseeds 040 750-800 760-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,475 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 585 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed