Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 17 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,780-0,920 09,000 0,780-0,920 Gondal 14,500 765-0,910 14,000 760-0,912 Jasdan 0,600 780-0,866 0,500 750-0,875 Jamnagar 05,000 750-0,889 06,000 765-0,900 Junagadh 07,500 785-0,922 06,500 780-0,930 Keshod 03,500 775-0,900 03,500 770-0,903 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-0,920 0,790-0,920 0,780-0,900 0,780-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,045-1,046 1,045-1,046 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,000-1,350 1,032-1,337 Sesame (Black) 0,470 2,240-2,856 2,190-2,845 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,674-0,709 0,697-0,716 Rapeseeds 040 750-800 760-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 1,475 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 585 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12