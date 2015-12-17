Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Coconut oil eased due to weak advice from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-0,920 0,790-0,920 0,780-0,900 0,780-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,970-0,975 1,030-1,035 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,985-0,990 1,045-1,046 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 1,460 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 555 560 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 580 585 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,650 1,650 2,575-2,585 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,760 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,565-1,570 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 2,730-2,735 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,645-1,650 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12