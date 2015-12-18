Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 18
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Sesame oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,780-0,930 09,000 0,780-0,920
Gondal 13,500 760-0,917 14,500 765-0,910
Jasdan 0,500 775-0,887 0,600 780-0,866
Jamnagar 05,000 745-0,890 05,000 750-0,889
Junagadh 07,000 770-0,910 07,500 785-0,922
Keshod 03,500 750-0,885 03,500 775-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,800-0,930 0,820-0,920 0,780-0,885 0,780-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,880 1,024-1,350 1,000-1,350
Sesame (Black) 0,431 2,360-2,822 2,240-2,856
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,110 0,652-0,704 0,674-0,709
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 1,460 1,460
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,630 1,650 2,550-2,555 2,575-2,585
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,770-0,775
Sesame oil 2,710-2,715 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed