Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,780-0,930 09,000 0,780-0,920 Gondal 13,500 760-0,917 14,500 765-0,910 Jasdan 0,500 775-0,887 0,600 780-0,866 Jamnagar 05,000 745-0,890 05,000 750-0,889 Junagadh 07,000 770-0,910 07,500 785-0,922 Keshod 03,500 750-0,885 03,500 775-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-0,930 0,820-0,920 0,780-0,885 0,780-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,880 1,024-1,350 1,000-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,431 2,360-2,822 2,240-2,856 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,652-0,704 0,674-0,709 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 1,460 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,630 1,650 2,550-2,555 2,575-2,585 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,710-2,715 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed