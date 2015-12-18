1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,800-0,930 0,820-0,920 0,780-0,885 0,780-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 0,970-0,975 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 0,985-0,986 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,930 1,465 1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 558 555 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 583 580 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,650 2,545-2,550 2,575-2,580 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesase oil 2,710-2,715 2,730-2,735 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.