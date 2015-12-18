1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,800-0,930 0,820-0,920 0,780-0,885 0,780-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,050-1,055 0,970-0,975 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 0,985-0,986 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,930 1,465 1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 558 555 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 583 580 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,650 2,545-2,550 2,575-2,580
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castrr oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775
Sesase oil 2,710-2,715 2,730-2,735
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,400-28,500 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.