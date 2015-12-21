Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,800-0,925 07,000 0,780-0,930 Gondal 14,000 775-0,910 13,500 760-0,917 Jasdan 0,400 760-0,876 0,500 775-0,887 Jamnagar 06,000 768-0,895 05,000 745-0,890 Junagadh 08,000 775-0,932 07,000 770-0,910 Keshod 03,500 760-0,889 03,500 750-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,810-0,925 0,800-0,930 0,800-0,899 0,780-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,700 0,900-1,350 1,024-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,380 2,180-2,700 2,360-2,822 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,685-0,710 0,652-0,704 Rapeseeds 020 760-840 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,935 1,480 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 558 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 585 583 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,710-2,715 2,710-2,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed