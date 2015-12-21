Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 21
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,800-0,925 07,000 0,780-0,930
Gondal 14,000 775-0,910 13,500 760-0,917
Jasdan 0,400 760-0,876 0,500 775-0,887
Jamnagar 06,000 768-0,895 05,000 745-0,890
Junagadh 08,000 775-0,932 07,000 770-0,910
Keshod 03,500 760-0,889 03,500 750-0,885
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,810-0,925 0,800-0,930 0,800-0,899 0,780-0,885
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,700 0,900-1,350 1,024-1,350
Sesame (Black) 0,380 2,180-2,700 2,360-2,822
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,685-0,710 0,652-0,704
Rapeseeds 020 760-840 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,935 1,480 1,465
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 558 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 585 583 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775
Sesame oil 2,710-2,715 2,710-2,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed