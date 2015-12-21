1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,810-0,925 0,800-0,930 0,800-0,899 0,780-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,955-0,956 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,935 1,505 1,465
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 561 558 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 586 583 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castrr oil BSS 0,755 0,755 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,575-1,580 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,585-1,590 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,605-1,610 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,770-0,775
Sesase oil 2,710-2,715 2,710-2,715
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,200-29,300 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.