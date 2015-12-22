Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 22 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,11,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,830-0,970 06,000 0,800-0,925 Gondal 13,500 798-0,935 14,000 775-0,910 Jasdan 0,500 750-0,890 0,400 760-0,876 Jamnagar 05,000 775-0,916 06,000 768-0,895 Junagadh 07,000 780-0,950 08,000 775-0,932 Keshod 03,500 765-0,885 03,500 760-0,889 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,870-0,970 0,810-0,925 0,830-0,900 0,800-0,899 (auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,630 0,950-1,337 0,900-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,340 2,190-2,685 2,180-2,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,650-0,693 0,685-0,710 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-840 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,965 1,515 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 565 561 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 590 586 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,625 2,515-2,520 2,545-2,550 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,755 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,680-2,685 2,710-2,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed