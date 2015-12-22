1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to firm trend in groundnut prices. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,870-0,970 0,810-0,925 0,830-0,900 0,800-0,899 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,090-1,095 1,050-1,055 0,960-0,965 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,105-1,106 1,065-1,066 0,975-0,976 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,965 1,515 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 563 561 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 588 586 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,625 2,515-2,520 2,545-2,550 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,750 0,755 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,600-1,605 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesase oil 2,680-2,685 2,710-2,715 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,200-29,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.