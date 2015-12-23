Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 23 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Sesame oil eased due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,790-0,975 07,500 0,830-0,970 Gondal 12,500 780-0,947 13,500 798-0,935 Jasdan 0,400 760-0,895 0,500 750-0,890 Jamnagar 06,000 800-0,905 05,000 775-0,916 Junagadh 06,000 795-0,960 07,000 780-0,950 Keshod 04,000 760-0,900 03,500 765-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-0,975 0,870-0,970 0,790-0,920 0,830-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,105-1,106 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,970 1,070-1,340 0,950-1,337 Sesame (Black) 0,390 2,275-2,700 2,190-2,685 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,650-0,699 0,650-0,693 Rapeseeds 015 750-840 760-840 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,970 1,520 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 563 563 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 588 588 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,580 1,600 2,485-2,490 2,515-2,520 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,680-2,685 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12