Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 23 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Sesame oil eased due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,790-0,975 07,500 0,830-0,970 Gondal 12,500 780-0,947 13,500 798-0,935 Jasdan 0,400 760-0,895 0,500 750-0,890 Jamnagar 06,000 800-0,905 05,000 775-0,916 Junagadh 06,000 795-0,960 07,000 780-0,950 Keshod 04,000 760-0,900 03,500 765-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-0,975 0,870-0,970 0,790-0,920 0,830-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,105-1,106 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,970 1,070-1,340 0,950-1,337 Sesame (Black) 0,390 2,275-2,700 2,190-2,685 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,650-0,699 0,650-0,693 Rapeseeds 015 750-840 760-840 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,970 1,520 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 563 563 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 588 588 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,580 1,600 2,485-2,490 2,515-2,520 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,680-2,685 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed