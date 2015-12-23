Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,875-0,975 0,870-0,975 0,790-0,920 0,830-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,105-1,106 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,970 1,520 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 563 563 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 588 588 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,600 2,475-2,480 2,515-2,520 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesase oil 2,650-2,655 2,680-2,685 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12