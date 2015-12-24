BRIEF-Adhunik Metaliks' holding in Orissa Manganese & Minerals reduced to 13.15 pct
* Says holding of adhunik metaliks limited in orissa manganese & minerals has reduced from 100% to 13.15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,900-0,990 0,875-0,975 0,820-0,920 0,790-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 560 563 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 585 588 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,775-0,780 Sesase oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
Hong Kong's economy grew at its fastest annual clip in six years in the first quarter, supported by a recovery in global trade, stronger economic activity in China and rising asset prices. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years > Indonesia Q1 GDP growth edges up on higher exports > S.Korea raises export outlook as economy speeds up > Chin