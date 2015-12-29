Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 29
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,800-0,980 06,000 0,820-0,980
Gondal 13,000 787-0,960 12,000 790-0,950
Jasdan 0,300 760-0,925 0,500 775-0,923
Jamnagar 05,000 800-0,910 05,000 809-0,931
Junagadh 06,000 805-0,942 07,000 812-0,955
Keshod 03,500 780-0,900 03,500 793-0,905
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,880-0,980 0,880-0,980 0,800-0,890 0,820-0,920
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,550 1,032-1,340 1,000-1,270
Sesame (Black) 0,295 2,290-2,706 2,500-2,770
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,120 0,651-0,695 0,689-0,714
Rapeseeds 015 760-800 751-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 558 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 583 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed