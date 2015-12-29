Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,800-0,980 06,000 0,820-0,980 Gondal 13,000 787-0,960 12,000 790-0,950 Jasdan 0,300 760-0,925 0,500 775-0,923 Jamnagar 05,000 800-0,910 05,000 809-0,931 Junagadh 06,000 805-0,942 07,000 812-0,955 Keshod 03,500 780-0,900 03,500 793-0,905 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,880-0,980 0,880-0,980 0,800-0,890 0,820-0,920 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 1,032-1,340 1,000-1,270 Sesame (Black) 0,295 2,290-2,706 2,500-2,770 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,651-0,695 0,689-0,714 Rapeseeds 015 760-800 751-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 558 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 583 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed