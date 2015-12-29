1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,880-0,980 0,880-0,980 0,800-0,890 0,820-0,920 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 558 558 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 583 583 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,740 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Castrr oil BSS 0,740 0,750 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesase oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.