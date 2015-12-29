1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,880-0,980 0,880-0,980 0,800-0,890 0,820-0,920
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,960-0,965
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,975-0,976
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 558 558 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 583 583 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,740 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Castrr oil BSS 0,740 0,750 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780
Sesase oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.