Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,810-0,970 07,500 0,800-0,980 Gondal 13,500 790-0,934 13,000 787-0,960 Jasdan 0,300 765-0,911 0,300 760-0,925 Jamnagar 04,000 800-0,933 05,000 800-0,910 Junagadh 07,500 792-0,950 06,000 805-0,942 Keshod 03,500 785-0,928 03,500 780-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-0,970 0,880-0,980 0,810-0,898 0,800-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 0,950-1,334 1,032-1,340 Sesame (Black) 0,330 2,260-2,750 2,290-2,706 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,651-0,689 0,651-0,695 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 558 558 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 583 583 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140 Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,315-1,320 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,335-1,340 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed