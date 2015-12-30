Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 30
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,810-0,970 07,500 0,800-0,980
Gondal 13,500 790-0,934 13,000 787-0,960
Jasdan 0,300 765-0,911 0,300 760-0,925
Jamnagar 04,000 800-0,933 05,000 800-0,910
Junagadh 07,500 792-0,950 06,000 805-0,942
Keshod 03,500 785-0,928 03,500 780-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-0,970 0,880-0,980 0,810-0,898 0,800-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,115-1,116 1,115-1,116 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 0,950-1,334 1,032-1,340
Sesame (Black) 0,330 2,260-2,750 2,290-2,706
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,651-0,689 0,651-0,695
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 558 558 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 583 583 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140
Palm oil 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780
Sesame oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,315-1,320
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,335-1,340
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed