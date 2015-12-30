1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil gained due to buying enquiries from exporters.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-0,970 0,880-0,980 0,810-0,898 0,800-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 0,950-0,955 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,115-1,116 0,965-0,966 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 555 558 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 580 583 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215
Castrr oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140
Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780
Sesase oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630
Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Castor oil commercial 1,325-1,330 1,315-1,320
Castor oil BSS 1,345-1,350 1,335-1,340
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market
prices.