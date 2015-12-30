1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil gained due to buying enquiries from exporters. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-0,970 0,880-0,980 0,810-0,898 0,800-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 0,950-0,955 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,115-1,116 0,965-0,966 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 555 558 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 580 583 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,575 1,575 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Castrr oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140 Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 Sesase oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati Ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,325-1,330 1,315-1,320 Castor oil BSS 1,345-1,350 1,335-1,340 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,000-29,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.