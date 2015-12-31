Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,728-0,955 06,500 0,810-0,970 Gondal 12,000 765-0,935 13,500 790-0,934 Jasdan 0,300 740-0,879 0,300 765-0,911 Jamnagar 03,000 775-0,924 04,000 800-0,933 Junagadh 06,000 785-0,958 07,500 792-0,950 Keshod 03,500 770-0,925 03,500 785-0,928 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,955 0,850-0,970 0,728-0,905 0,810-0,898 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,650 1,021-1,324 0,950-1,334 Sesame (Black) 0,417 2,295-2,778 2,260-2,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,668-0,692 0,651-0,689 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,550 1,575 2,445-2,450 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,620-2,625 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Castor oil BSS 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed