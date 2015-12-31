Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,728-0,955 06,500 0,810-0,970 Gondal 12,000 765-0,935 13,500 790-0,934 Jasdan 0,300 740-0,879 0,300 765-0,911 Jamnagar 03,000 775-0,924 04,000 800-0,933 Junagadh 06,000 785-0,958 07,500 792-0,950 Keshod 03,500 770-0,925 03,500 785-0,928 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,955 0,850-0,970 0,728-0,905 0,810-0,898 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,650 1,021-1,324 0,950-1,334 Sesame (Black) 0,417 2,295-2,778 2,260-2,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,668-0,692 0,651-0,689 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 760-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,520 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,550 1,575 2,445-2,450 2,475-2,480 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,775-0,780 Sesame oil 2,620-2,625 2,650-2,655 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Castor oil BSS 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12