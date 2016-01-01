Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,740-1,016 06,000 0,728-0,955 Gondal 14,000 750-0,946 12,000 765-0,935 Jasdan 0,400 745-0,900 0,300 740-0,879 Jamnagar 05,000 768-0,950 03,000 775-0,924 Junagadh 06,500 790-0,973 06,000 785-0,958 Keshod 03,500 775-0,912 03,500 770-0,925 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,016 0,750-0,955 0,740-0,910 0,728-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,705 1,025-1,338 1,021-1,324 Sesame (Black) 0,285 2,290-2,772 2,295-2,778 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,650-0,688 0,668-0,692 Rapeseeds 020 780-840 760-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,970 1,515 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,530 1,550 2,425-2,430 2,445-2,450 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,610-2,615 2,620-2,625 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,315-1,320 1,325-1,330 Castor oil BSS 1,335-1,340 1,345-1,350 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed