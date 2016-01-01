BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,740-1,016 06,000 0,728-0,955 Gondal 14,000 750-0,946 12,000 765-0,935 Jasdan 0,400 745-0,900 0,300 740-0,879 Jamnagar 05,000 768-0,950 03,000 775-0,924 Junagadh 06,500 790-0,973 06,000 785-0,958 Keshod 03,500 775-0,912 03,500 770-0,925 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,016 0,750-0,955 0,740-0,910 0,728-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,125-1,126 1,125-1,126 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,705 1,025-1,338 1,021-1,324 Sesame (Black) 0,285 2,290-2,772 2,295-2,778 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,650-0,688 0,668-0,692 Rapeseeds 020 780-840 760-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,970 1,515 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 555 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 580 580 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,530 1,550 2,425-2,430 2,445-2,450 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,595-1,600 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil label tin 1,605-1,610 1,605-1,610 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 2,610-2,615 2,620-2,625 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,625-1,630 1,625-1,630 Vanaspati ghee 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Castor oil commercial 1,315-1,320 1,325-1,330 Castor oil BSS 1,335-1,340 1,345-1,350 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)